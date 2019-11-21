Road construction causing confusion in South Valley

Joy Wang
Created: November 21, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Cars were ignoring a detour sign in the South Valley Thursday.
“We were going to grab something to eat,” Miguel Lujan said. “We're heading down 2nd and right off of Rio Bravo and we notice some cones, but we didn't think nothing of it.”
Lujan quickly became concerned when another vehicle was going the wrong way and nearly caused a head-on crash.
“We went and pulled off to the side, and then the other car was kind of like freaked out as well,” Lujan.
The problem lies in where the detour sign is located. It’s on Second Street, but many drivers do not see it until after they turn left from Woodward. Instead of turning around, they are driving into oncoming traffic to get around the sign.
It’s not clear why the signage was set up that way.
However, the Water Authority, which is doing work at that spot, said it would look into the problem.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company