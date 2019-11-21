Road construction causing confusion in South Valley | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Road construction causing confusion in South Valley

Joy Wang
Created: November 21, 2019 10:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Cars were ignoring a detour sign in the South Valley Thursday.

“We were going to grab something to eat,” Miguel Lujan said. “We're heading down 2nd and right off of Rio Bravo and we notice some cones, but we didn't think nothing of it.”

Advertisement

Lujan quickly became concerned when another vehicle was going the wrong way and nearly caused a head-on crash.

“We went and pulled off to the side, and then the other car was kind of like freaked out as well,” Lujan.

The problem lies in where the detour sign is located. It’s on Second Street, but many drivers do not see it until after they turn left from Woodward. Instead of turning around, they are driving into oncoming traffic to get around the sign.

It’s not clear why the signage was set up that way.

However, the Water Authority, which is doing work at that spot, said it would look into the problem.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS
Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS
APD identifies woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
APD identifies woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Police officer runs red light, crashes as YouTube video plays on work laptop
Police officer runs red light, crashes as YouTube video plays on work laptop
Lobos beat Aggies in back-and-forth game
Lobos beat Aggies in back-and-forth game
Advertisement


Road construction causing confusion in South Valley
Road construction causing confusion in South Valley
UNM researchers claim bail reform is working
UNM researchers claim bail reform is working
Airman faces military court for fatal crash
Airman faces military court for fatal crash
Police searching for man who allegedly battered Belen officer
Police searching for man who allegedly battered Belen officer
Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS
Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS