Road near pregnant woman's house collapses

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: May 14, 2020 10:42 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico woman is worried she won't have a way to get to the hospital when she goes into labor after the road accessing her neighborhood collapsed.
Sarah Baxter is 39 weeks pregnant and is expecting her baby boy any day. She lives with her growing family in Bosque, which is south of Belen, on Paradise Lane -- but the road getting there is anything but paradise.
About a week ago, she says the dirt road which crosses a canal collapsed.
"We call [the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District]. They came out and looked at it and they said that the culvert which is the metal pipe that's inside had gotten clogged -- most likely because of a family of beavers that lives on the other side," said Baxter. "It's basically eroding the dirt that was around it."
Initially, the MRGCD backfilled the hole but the water kept coming.
"They said it would fix the problem -- not even a week later it has collapsed again," said Baxter. "It also makes me scared... if it does continue to collapse, we're not going to be able to get out to go to the hospital."
Shortly after KOB 4 reached out to the conservancy district, work crews arrived Thursday morning to inspect the damage and develop a plan toward a possible fix.
As for Baxter, she's still nervous.
"If we notice that it starts to get too bad, that we're going to have to go stay somewhere else -- but because of COVID there's not many other places you can go," said Baxter.
A spokesperson for the conservancy said they are working to complete yet another temporary fix by Friday afternoon. They're also working with the land owners of the property to work toward a permanent fix -- however, that may not happen until later this year.
