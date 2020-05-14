Road near pregnant woman's house collapses

Initially, the MRGCD backfilled the hole but the water kept coming.

"They said it would fix the problem -- not even a week later it has collapsed again," said Baxter. "It also makes me scared... if it does continue to collapse, we're not going to be able to get out to go to the hospital."

Shortly after KOB 4 reached out to the conservancy district, work crews arrived Thursday morning to inspect the damage and develop a plan toward a possible fix.

As for Baxter, she's still nervous.

"If we notice that it starts to get too bad, that we're going to have to go stay somewhere else -- but because of COVID there's not many other places you can go," said Baxter.

A spokesperson for the conservancy said they are working to complete yet another temporary fix by Friday afternoon. They're also working with the land owners of the property to work toward a permanent fix -- however, that may not happen until later this year.