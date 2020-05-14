Road near pregnant woman's house collapses | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Road near pregnant woman's house collapses

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: May 14, 2020 10:42 PM
Created: May 14, 2020 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico woman is worried she won't have a way to get to the hospital when she goes into labor after the road accessing her neighborhood collapsed. 

Sarah Baxter is 39 weeks pregnant and is expecting her baby boy any day. She lives with her growing family in Bosque, which is south of Belen, on Paradise Lane -- but the road getting there is anything but paradise. 

Advertisement

About a week ago, she says the dirt road which crosses a canal collapsed. 

"We call [the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District]. They came out and looked at it and they said that the culvert which is the metal pipe that's inside had gotten clogged -- most likely because of a family of beavers that lives on the other side," said Baxter. "It's basically eroding the dirt that was around it."

Initially, the MRGCD backfilled the hole but the water kept coming. 

"They said it would fix the problem -- not even a week later it has collapsed again," said Baxter. "It also makes me scared... if it does continue to collapse, we're not going to be able to get out to go to the hospital." 

Shortly after KOB 4 reached out to the conservancy district, work crews arrived Thursday morning to inspect the damage and develop a plan toward a possible fix. 

As for Baxter, she's still nervous. 

"If we notice that it starts to get too bad, that we're going to have to go stay somewhere else -- but because of COVID there's not many other places you can go," said Baxter. 

A spokesperson for the conservancy said they are working to complete yet another temporary fix by Friday afternoon. They're also working with the land owners of the property to work toward a permanent fix -- however, that may not happen until later this year. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19
More than 200 NM restaurants forced to close due to fallout from COVID-19
Health experts do not believe Navajo Nation has reached its COVID-19 peak
Health experts do not believe Navajo Nation has reached its COVID-19 peak
City of Albuquerque lays out reopening plan
City of Albuquerque lays out reopening plan
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Governor's new order allows some businesses to reopen, requires New Mexicans to wear masks
Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance
Places of worship figuring out how to comply with 10% capacity reopening guidance
Advertisement


5 people shot in SE Albuquerque
5 people shot in SE Albuquerque
Liquor stores, cigar shops among those allowed to reopen Saturday
Liquor stores, cigar shops among those allowed to reopen Saturday
Road near pregnant woman's house collapses
Road near pregnant woman's house collapses
Despite limitations on in-person services, Calvary still finding ways to serve
Despite limitations on in-person services, Calvary still finding ways to serve
Fire Marshal helping businesses determine occupancy load
Fire Marshal helping businesses determine occupancy load