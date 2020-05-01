Road Runner Food Bank asks for donations as more people seek help

“It's been a challenge, you know, definitely I think securing food has been difficult all across the country,” said Warwick. “We are continuing to see in longer time length of time, I should say in when we place an order for a local food that might be coming from out of state to its arrival here.”

Instead of tractor-trailer loads every couple weeks, it's now taking up to seven weeks to get in a shipment, according to Warwick. That's led the food bank to spend more money, placing more orders.

They’ve also had to get creative. They’ve ordered beef from local cattle ranchers in order to have supply.

“So you know we're paying higher costs on a lot of product that we're purchasing right now, and that also affects our ability to get food out so, like I said, those monetary donations are really critical right now, and they'll help us leverage those additional loads that may take us a little longer to get but that we need to get a pipeline and get ordered,” Warwick said.

The food bank has used almost 90% of its budget that is set aside for food purchases, according to Warwick.

In addition to donating some of the harder to get items, like peanut butter, and mac and cheese, people can help by going online and donating money.

For the entire month of May, Bank of America will match donations-- up to $30,000.