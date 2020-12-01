Roadrunner Food Bank welcoming donations as more people turn to the organization for help

Grace Reader
Updated: December 01, 2020 05:26 PM
Created: December 01, 2020 03:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A growing number of people in New Mexico are fighting to survive during the pandemic.
Roadrunner Food Bank is one of the organizations that is trying to get help to people.
"It used to be that if we did a 500 household mobile food pantry that would be big for us," said Kate Page, SeedCorps program manager at Roadrunner Food Bank. "So, now every single Tuesday, we're doing 750 households and at our bigger distributions, we're hitting anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 households."
Roadrunner Food Bank welcomes donations. The organization says every dollar provides five meals for families in need.
The food bank reports that one in five people are dealing with food insecurity right now.
"We need all the help we can get, absolutely," Page said. "With this many more people needing us, it's definitely, It's unprecedented the amount of need that we're seeing."
Click here to donate to Roadrunner Food Bank and find more information about where to locate food distribution sites
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company