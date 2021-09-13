Rockbridge hopes to serve Diné people well as Miss Navajo Nation

Colton Shone
Updated: September 13, 2021 06:27 PM
Created: September 13, 2021 01:03 PM
NAVAJO NATION – "Miss Navajo Nation for this year's pageant is Niagara Rockbridge!"
Rockbridge bested three other competitor's in this year's pageant for the sought-after title that began in 1952. Each competitor had to show certain strengths, including how well they can share cultural knowledge and speak Navajo.
"The whole process was very stressful but also very exciting and being crowned Miss Navajo is truly an honor for me," Rockbridge stated. "I don't think it's hit me yet that I'm Miss Navajo."
Niagara Rockbridge's new title has yet to sink in for her. However, the 22-year-old Pinon, Ariz., native has big plans for her people to ensure they have a seat at the table.
"My platform coming into the position of Miss Navajo is to preserve our Diné way of life through utilizing the concept of family unity and hopes of harmonizing our people again," Rockbridge said.
She joins a legacy of Diné women who have left their mark on the Navajo Nation.
"I just want to know that I have done everything in the best of my abilities to advocate for my people in whatever issues they feel needs to be addressed," Miss Navajo stated.
Even beyond Rockbridge's tenure as Miss Navajo, she hopes to serve her people by pursuing higher education and finding even more ways to get back.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company