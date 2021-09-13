Rockbridge hopes to serve Diné people well as Miss Navajo Nation

"My platform coming into the position of Miss Navajo is to preserve our Diné way of life through utilizing the concept of family unity and hopes of harmonizing our people again," Rockbridge said.

She joins a legacy of Diné women who have left their mark on the Navajo Nation.

"I just want to know that I have done everything in the best of my abilities to advocate for my people in whatever issues they feel needs to be addressed," Miss Navajo stated.

Even beyond Rockbridge's tenure as Miss Navajo, she hopes to serve her people by pursuing higher education and finding even more ways to get back.