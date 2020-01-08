Rocky Long could be considering return to UNM | KOB 4
Rocky Long could be considering return to UNM

Lee Faria
Updated: January 08, 2020 06:34 PM
Created: January 08, 2020 06:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rocky Long could be headed back to New Mexico.

The former UNM head football coach announced his resignation from San Diego State Wednesday.

Advertisement

Long is reportedly interested in becoming a defensive coordinator.

Sources tell KOB 4 that Long is considering the defensive coordinator position at UNM or working to help raise funds for the university.

If Long returns to the UNM football team, he would work under the new head coach, Danny Gonzales.

Gonzales previously coached under Long at San Diego State. He also played for Long at UNM.


