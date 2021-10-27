Ronchetti announces candidacy for governor of New Mexico

|
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Local meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has announced his candidacy for governor of New Mexico.
Ronchetti's campaign website went live Wednesday morning. The campaign also released a video laying out the Republican candidate's vision for the state.
“I love New Mexico but we deserve much better than what we are getting,” Ronchetti said. “I am running to be your governor because it is time we put our foot in the ground and demand better, or nothing will change."
Ronchetti resigned from his meteorologist role at KRQE on Oct. 22, in anticipation of running for governor.
Ronchetti had previously resigned from the role to run for a U.S. Senate seat. He was defeated by Democrat Ben Lujan in the November general election.
Ronchetti says he will be touring the state in the coming days and weeks to bring his message to voters all over New Mexico.
