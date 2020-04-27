Roosevelt and Lea County Sheriff's Office say they will not enforce governor's public health mandates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both the Roosevelt and Lea County Sheriff's Office have posted statements on Facebook declaring that they will not be enforcing the public health mandates set by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).

In the statements, they recognize the hardship that local businesses have faced and that they see the need to re-open businesses. Both posts acknowledge that New Mexico State Police have a responsibility to respond to complaints about COVID-19 concerns.