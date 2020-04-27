Roosevelt and Lea County Sheriff's Office say they will not enforce governor's public health mandates

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both the Roosevelt and Lea County Sheriff's Office have posted statements on Facebook declaring that they will not be enforcing the public health mandates set by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).
In the statements, they recognize the hardship that local businesses have faced and that they see the need to re-open businesses. Both posts acknowledge that New Mexico State Police have a responsibility to respond to complaints about COVID-19 concerns.
The post by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office also points out that "if they do not receive a complaint, they do not respond."
Both of the sheriff's offices said that they will support the rights of business owners to open their businesses — but that the businesses do so "discreetly and responsibly." Both posts suggest that businesses should keep doors closed and locked while limiting the number of patrons inside.
In response, the governor's office shared the following statement:
"Elected officials attempting to disregard live-saving public health orders are putting the health of the communities at risk, which is deeply disappointing and troubling. Nothing about the public health order changes just because the sheriffs are choosing to ignore the importance of saving lives. Any non-essential business that opens in violation of the public health order, which carries full legal weight, could incur legal consequences. There are both civil and criminal penalties. State Police continue to be doing essential work across the state to enforce the public health emergency order and ensure that New Mexicans are not conducting themselves in ways that endanger their health or the health of their community, and they will continue to do that work statewide."
