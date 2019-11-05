Roswell Animal Control accused of animal abuse | KOB 4
Roswell Animal Control accused of animal abuse

Faith Egbuonu
Created: November 05, 2019 06:22 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - Roswell Animal Control is being accused of animal abuse.

“There has to be some way to save those guys,” said Macaw’s K-9 Ranch co-owner, Shaun Macaw. “There has to be.”

Macaw said their K-9 ranch is a boarding facility in Chaves County, that takes in pets from other rescues that claim they pull animals from the Roswell Animal Control to help with transportation.

“They don’t even have a fighting chance-- some of them,” she said.

Macaw believes the dogs are suffering from abuse and neglect.

“We have a dead puppy lying in the back that didn’t even get a chance to make it, because it was so dehydrated and they come to us that way,” she said.

Macaw said some of the dogs are in such bad shape, they don’t qualify for adoption.

“They get here and we can’t transport them,” she said.  “They’re dehydrated-- they’re malnutrioned. They have kennel cough. We’ve had ringworms, fleas, ticks –it’s ridiculous.”

Macaw hopes for a solution to alleviate the problem, but said it falls on deaf ears.

“They won’t even return my calls whenever I call them,” she said.

KOB 4 reached out to Roswell Animal Control, but have not heard back yet.


