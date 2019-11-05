Roswell Animal Control accused of animal abuse

Macaw believes the dogs are suffering from abuse and neglect.

“We have a dead puppy lying in the back that didn’t even get a chance to make it, because it was so dehydrated and they come to us that way,” she said.

Macaw said some of the dogs are in such bad shape, they don’t qualify for adoption.

“They get here and we can’t transport them,” she said. “They’re dehydrated-- they’re malnutrioned. They have kennel cough. We’ve had ringworms, fleas, ticks –it’s ridiculous.”

Macaw hopes for a solution to alleviate the problem, but said it falls on deaf ears.

“They won’t even return my calls whenever I call them,” she said.

KOB 4 reached out to Roswell Animal Control, but have not heard back yet.