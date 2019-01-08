Roswell apartment complex condemned, tenants forced to find new place to live | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Roswell apartment complex condemned, tenants forced to find new place to live

Faith Egbuonu
January 08, 2019 05:21 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- People who live at the Town Plaza Apartments in Roswell have been notified that their complex is being condemned by the city.

Advertisement

They now have two weeks to find a new place to live.

Preston Marshall has been living at the apartment complex for more than a year.

He said he’s been frustrated with the living conditions ever since.

"It's obscene, it's disgusting,” Marshall said.

Marshall claims that the apartment’s management always has one excuse after another when people run into a problem.

He said he’s been forced to shower at a friend’s home when there was no hot water.

“It's just how things are when you're at the mercy of no hot water here," he said.

The City of Roswell said it had no option but to step in.

"It's a big step, but it's one that we feel we have to take in order to protect the residents of the apartment complex,” said Bill Morris, Community Development Director for the City of Roswell.

Morris said the building’s structure doesn’t meet city's standards.

"They are deplorable. There's limited heat in many of the apartments, no hot water, leaks, mold -- all sorts of issues,” Morris said.

The city has not been able to get in contact with the owner.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Created: January 08, 2019 05:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
Orlando Johnson
Person dies after being struck by Rail Runner
File Photo/Rail Runner
Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement
Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement
Advertisement




Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it
Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it
Santa Fe woman claims parking enforcement officer assaulted her
Santa Fe woman claims parking enforcement officer assaulted her
Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services
Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services
APS asks public to approve property tax increase
APS asks public to approve property tax increase
New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown
New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown