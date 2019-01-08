Roswell apartment complex condemned, tenants forced to find new place to live

He said he’s been frustrated with the living conditions ever since.

"It's obscene, it's disgusting,” Marshall said.

Marshall claims that the apartment’s management always has one excuse after another when people run into a problem.

He said he’s been forced to shower at a friend’s home when there was no hot water.

“It's just how things are when you're at the mercy of no hot water here," he said.

The City of Roswell said it had no option but to step in.

"It's a big step, but it's one that we feel we have to take in order to protect the residents of the apartment complex,” said Bill Morris, Community Development Director for the City of Roswell.

Morris said the building’s structure doesn’t meet city's standards.

"They are deplorable. There's limited heat in many of the apartments, no hot water, leaks, mold -- all sorts of issues,” Morris said.

The city has not been able to get in contact with the owner.