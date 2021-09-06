Roswell campus changes event policies as COVID cases rise

The move is in hopes of preventing the spread of even more COVID cases on campus.

Classes will remain in person for the time being, but everyone on campus is still required to wear a mask indoors at all times, unless eating or drinking.

But even though class is still on - some events are not, like this year's Aviation Aerospace Stem Expo.

"Unfortunately canceling it this close to the event just doesn't give us an out we personally our organization doesn't have the manpower you know move somewhere else and coordinate and make it happen," said Bill Shuer with New Mexico Aero Education.

The expo was planned for October at ENMUR because of the aviation technology program and the unique access to the Roswell Air Center.

Now moving forward, the campus will re-evaluate and change their policy as needed.

“In about a month or so and see what the number of cases are, see what the COVID-19 transmission rates are in the county and then we can have that return to campus group get back together and review options,” said Powell.

Powell also said it's unfortunate the expo was canceled, but the safety and well-being of the students and staff is a high priority for the campus.