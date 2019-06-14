Roswell cancels fireworks show | KOB 4
Roswell cancels fireworks show

Associated Press
June 14, 2019 10:12 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico city is cancelling its Fourth of July fireworks show after an explosion critically injured two firefighters while they were moving fireworks for the event.
    
Roswell officials announced Friday there will be a concert and other activities but no fireworks in light of the June 5 accident. The two firefighters remain hospitalized.
    
The city was forced to destroy the remainder of the fireworks for safety reasons. Related city equipment also was damaged.
    
Officials say they do not plan to manage fireworks through the Roswell Fire Department or any other city department in the future.
    
Whether fireworks - through hiring a contractor or using another option - will be part of future city Fourth of July events has yet to be decided. A laser light show is another possible option.

Associated Press


Updated: June 14, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: June 14, 2019 08:00 PM

