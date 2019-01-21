Roswell church hosts 'Eracism' event to erase racism | KOB 4
Roswell church hosts 'Eracism' event to erase racism

Faith Egbuonu
January 21, 2019 07:48 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - An event in Roswell took place today to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

People gathered at pioneer plaza in Roswell to celebrate the 8th annual ‘Eracism’ event. It’s an event sponsored by Church on the Move to erase racism for good. 

Troy Smothermon, the senior pastor, believes moving forward is key.

"We never want to go back to those moments of hatred and racism in our country, but at the same time, we don't want to stay in neutral --we want to move forward,” said Smothermon.

Church leaders, city officials and many more spoke at the event, as the crowd cheered on with prayers and music. Some students even spoke on the positive impact Dr. King made in their lives. 

"What he called us to do, was to live up to the highest standard of our nation, that we are a place of freedom and equality,  a place that was birth by the love of God –and, that's the love we should take forward that unites us together …instead of dividing us,” said Smothermon. 

The ultimate message today was unity.

Faith Egbuonu


Created: January 21, 2019 07:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

