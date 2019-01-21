Roswell church hosts 'Eracism' event to erase racism

"We never want to go back to those moments of hatred and racism in our country, but at the same time, we don't want to stay in neutral --we want to move forward,” said Smothermon.

Church leaders, city officials and many more spoke at the event, as the crowd cheered on with prayers and music. Some students even spoke on the positive impact Dr. King made in their lives.

"What he called us to do, was to live up to the highest standard of our nation, that we are a place of freedom and equality, a place that was birth by the love of God –and, that's the love we should take forward that unites us together …instead of dividing us,” said Smothermon.

The ultimate message today was unity.