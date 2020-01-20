Roswell church hosts event to erase racism in honor of MLK Jr.

Faith Egbuonu
Created: January 20, 2020 06:42 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. - The Roswell community celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy Monday-- one of history’s most influential American civil rights leaders of all time.
“It’s such an opportunity to really bring light and life to a man who is so great and did so much for our country, that we can continue to honor him and do everything we can to continue his work in our little tiny ways in our communities,” said Texas resident, Katie Morrow.
Monday marked the 6th annual Church on the Move ‘Eracism’ event.
The event aims to erase racism among the Roswell community and beyond.
“As far as our community, we are as Christians coming together to erase just lines in our community,” said Monica Kelly with Church on the Move. “We want our community to be unified.”
The church gave away 2,500 ‘Unity’ t-shirts and partnered with over 70 businesses in Roswell to spread the message of unity Monday.
“We're here for the entire community, regardless of who you are and where you come from,” said McDonald’s owner, Nick Snowberger. “So this event-- erasing the lines that separate us for any reason speaks to my heart and the mission of McDonald's as a whole."
Church on the Move says they hope the ‘Eracism’ event will continue to reflect the powerful message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company