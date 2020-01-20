Roswell church hosts event to erase racism in honor of MLK Jr.

“As far as our community, we are as Christians coming together to erase just lines in our community,” said Monica Kelly with Church on the Move. “We want our community to be unified.”

The church gave away 2,500 ‘Unity’ t-shirts and partnered with over 70 businesses in Roswell to spread the message of unity Monday.

“We're here for the entire community, regardless of who you are and where you come from,” said McDonald’s owner, Nick Snowberger. “So this event-- erasing the lines that separate us for any reason speaks to my heart and the mission of McDonald's as a whole."

Church on the Move says they hope the ‘Eracism’ event will continue to reflect the powerful message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.