Roswell City Council to consider Second Amendment sanctuary city status
Faith Egbuonu
March 01, 2019 05:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Roswell City Council committee voted 3-1 to join the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement in New Mexico.
City and counties have passed the measure in opposition of gun control bills being considered by the state legislature.
“This is just furthering it, also helping us to be in solidarity with our county which passed the sanctuary resolution here just recently,” said city councilor Barry Foster, who supports the resolution.
City Councilor George Peterson is against the measure.
"As a former gun store owner, I proudly support the Second Amendment,” Peterson said. “I disagree with Roswell declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city. It sends the message to criminals, felons, cartel members, that, we as a city, will not enforce gun laws, come and set up shop we will not stop you.”
The full Roswell City Council is expected to consider the Second Amendment Resolution on March 14.
