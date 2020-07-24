Roswell City Council votes to not enforce public health order, but vote could be 'meaningless'

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 24, 2020 02:55 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- The Roswell City Council approved a directive to the city manager to not enforce the governor's public health order, which requires people to wear a mask and bans indoor dining, among other things.
However, the city manager said he wasn't sure what the directive meant for the people of Roswell. He said he would need to consult with his staff.
The governor's office claims the directive "carries no weight and is meaningless."
"If the city doesn't care about the health of its constituents, it is free to express that sentiment; it is not empowered to preempt or disregard the state's public health requirements and guidelines that are protecting New Mexico kids, families and workers and saving lives," said Tripp Stelnick, director of communications for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company