Roswell City Council votes to reopen city facilities

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 01, 2020 07:31 AM
Created: December 01, 2020 07:14 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell City Council voted 5-4 Monday night to reopen city facilities, despite the statewide public health order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
After hours of debate, the resolution will allow city facilities to open and return all city services to normal operation.
The resolution also states that the city manager needs approval from the city council before closing any facilities or services for more than 48 hours.
City Councilors Jacob Roebuck, Margaret Kennard, Savino Sanchez, Barry Foster and Jeanine Best voted for the resolution.
Councilors Judy Stubbs, Juan Oropesa, Angela Moore and George Peterson voted against the resolution.
The resolution is set to expire on March 1 next year.
The governor's office told the Roswell Daily Record that the state's public health measures carry the full weight and scope of the law — and Roswell can't just exempt itself.
On Monday, state health officials reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Chaves County, including the death of a woman in her 30s with no underlying conditions.
To watch the full city council meeting, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company