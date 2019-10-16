Roswell city worker accused of animal abuse while on the job

“He was doing his job,” Luna said. “Then he reached inside of his truck and got an air horn and started blowing at her dogs."

“It was pretty loud-- kind of like a gunshot where you can hear it throughout a building, because I heard it through my kitchen window when it was shut,” she said.

The owner wasn’t home at the time, but said the sound of the air horn could’ve caused her dogs harm.

“That loud horn noise-- it could hurt their ears,” said the dog’s owner, Rhonda Wilkes-Garcia. “It will start a ringing in their ears and it could also cause damage if it’s way too loud."

The city said they’re aware of the situation and the video.

Roswell’s public information officer, Todd Wildermuth told KOB in a statement: “The appropriate department director has spoken with the citizen who called to bring the situation involving their dogs to the city's attention. An internal investigation has been conducted and the city is taking appropriate action.”

“They weren’t trying to harm him or anything,” Luna said. “They were protecting their property, which every dog does."