Roswell community raise funds to repair local boxing gym after fire

“I appreciate the city getting together like this and coming out to help,” Perez said. “I really appreciate it."

Children often stop by the gym after school to train as well.

“He’s a great man, so he deserves working in a space where he’s comfortable working in,” said Clovis resident and fighter, Isabel Garcia. “A good environment and not just somewhere where they have to go outside when it’s too hot or they have to go outside for lighting.”

Garcia said she often refers to Lupe as “grandpa” or “family” and trains with him every weekend; patiently waiting for her first professional fight.

“We’re just working hard every single day, so we’re just waiting for the opportunity to when I get a pro fight,” she said.

Lupe said they lost a lot of memories to the fire, but it won’t dampen their spirits.

“Everything will brighten up again,” he said. “We will get back in here and get things back organized, and get them back in and get the rings polished up and hopefully get some new trophies."

Organizers said volunteers are still welcome to help and gym repairs are expected to be complete Summer 2020.

For more information, contact Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services at (575) 208-4055.