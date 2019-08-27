Roswell could soon be home to tiny home village

The city cites affordable housing as a reason to consider a tiny home community. Right now, they’re still in the beginning stages. One cause of concern is the impact on the property value of existing homes.

"We're trying to identify the correct spaces in town,” said planning and zoning commissioner, Jesse McDaniel. “There's even been talks of rezoning areas for tiny homes specifically or a tiny home neighborhood."

The idea was discussed at the city’s planning and zoning meeting on Tuesday.

Lucero thinks now is a good time to discuss affordable housing options for Roswell.

"Everybody from Arizona… California is moving down here and getting all the houses and stuff,” Lucero said.

"It's just hard for these families that are looking for their first home, that want a reasonable house payment, to find something right now,” McDaniel said. “If something does come on the market, it's gone within a day or two."