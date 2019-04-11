Roswell faces trespassing problem at condemned apartments

"My husband and I were in our backyard and a guy just comes walking down the alley with this whole contraption just over his shoulders, and I was really surprised. So, is that the gas meter? He says 'yeah, I got it from Town Plaza' and just walks off down the alley,” Trevino said.

The City of Roswell had to take matters into its own hands after residents started making complaints. Since then, the apartments have been gated, with ‘Keep Out’ signs, but still no luck.

The Roswell Police Department has made 10 visits to the apartments for trespassing after tenants were asked to move in January.

Todd Wildermuth, spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department, provided the following statement to KOB:

"The police department regularly patrols the site, as well as responding to suspicious-activity, trespassing or other calls related to the vacated complex. The owner has constructed a fence around the site. We ask that anyone who sees activity at or around the closed site call police right away so the situation can be investigated and handled to maintain the safety of the public."