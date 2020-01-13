Roswell firefighter arrested for attacking wife

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M. - A Roswell firefighter was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after his wife said she was attacked Friday.
Chaves County deputies said they responded to the domestic disturbance just after midnight. Joshua Downs, 37, “emerged naked” as they called out his name.
His wife told investigators Downs consumed alcoholic beverages the night of the attack.
According to the criminal complaint, Downs wife said she woke up to him “spitting on the floor” and once she got out of bed –he hit her in the face. Investigators said they noticed “her nose to be bloody.”
His wife said Downs “threw her onto the bed and was choking her” and also “pinned her head in between the foot rest of the bed and the mattress.”
Investigators said “her right eye was bruised and swollen.”
Downs' wife said she lost mobility in her neck.
According to the complaint, she was transported to the hospital.
There is no word on her current condition.
Downs was released from Chaves County jail on his own recognizance and placed on paid administrative leave with the Roswell Fire Department.
Downs is employed as a fire apparatus operator and has worked with the Roswell Fire Department for six years and four months.
He is expected to be in court this week for his arraignment.
The case is still under investigation.
