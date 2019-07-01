Roswell firefighter faces long road to recovery after fireworks explosion

However, Bonham misses his colleague and friend.

"Kind of sad to leave Jeff, but I know that he's in great care over there,” Bonham said. “They're doing a good job, and plus he's got a wonderful family standing by his side, and he'll get through it."

Stroble’s wife, Reba, said he remains in critical condition, but is currently stable.

Due to the severity of his burns, Stroble will be at the Burn ICU for 4 months, then head to rehab for 6-9 months.

“He’s had 7 surgeries, with possibly 15 more to go.” Reba said.

She believes her husband is defying all odds with the grace of God, and appreciates all prayers to get them through this difficult time.

"We appreciate everybody coming out and supporting --showing their love and support, for the Fire Department, specifically Hoby and Jeff,” Graham said.