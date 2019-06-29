Roswell firefighter returns home from hospital | KOB 4
Roswell firefighter returns home from hospital

Christina Rodriguez
June 29, 2019 10:08 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. —  Roswell firefighter Robert "Hoby" Bonham is back home in Roswell after being hurt in a fireworks explosion earlier this month. 

He was healing in Lubbock, Texas.

Bonham has worked for the Roswell Fire Department for 18 years. He said he's grateful to the community, especially everyone who came out Saturday to celebrate his return.

Bonham had two surgeries and now he's doing rehab at home. 

Firefighter Jeff Stroble is still hospitalized in Lubbock. No word yet on when he will be released.

Both were working to prepare fireworks for the City of Roswell's Fourth of July fireworks display when the explosion occurred.

Ten other firefighters were treated for injuries at the scene. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 29, 2019 10:08 PM
Created: June 29, 2019 05:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

