Roswell girls sent letter to heaven and it ended up in Indiana

Shayla and Haylie decided on Valentine’s Day to write a letter, put it in a sealed bag and tie it to a balloon.

The letter eventually landed in a woman’s garden in Indiana.

"We were pretty surprised,” Haylie said. “We thought it would end like in Dexter or across the street or something, not, like, all the way there."

The woman who received the letter wrote the girls. Now, they plan to pay it forward.

"It's very heart-touching that she would actually take the time to send us a letter back, and we plan to do something special for her in return,” said the girls’ mother, Sheri Chaves.