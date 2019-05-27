Roswell hosts Memorial Day ceremony, honors fallen soldiers | KOB 4
Roswell hosts Memorial Day ceremony, honors fallen soldiers

Faith Egbuonu
May 27, 2019

ROSWELL, N.M. - Family, friends, and just those who wanted to say thank you, gathered today at the McBride Veterans Cemetery in Roswell.

They were there to pay their respects to our fallen heroes. Cathy Henderson still mourns the loss of her father who served 20 years in the army.

"My dad was a Vietnam veteran, and he also served in Japan. My dad was very proud to serve. He was a very proud American,” Henderson said.

Henderson’s father retired from the military during her senior year of high school. She believes he paid the ultimate price.

"He gave his life, he lived his life for the army,” Henderson said.

Mark Rowland, a chaplain for American Legion Post 28, expressed how important this day is for the community.

"Didn't matter what war, and it doesn't matter if there was a time of conflict. If they died in service to their country, this is the day we take time to pay homage to them,” said Rowland.

Rowland's father served in the army during World War II.

"Even though my dad died of natural causes, he still carried the wounds of war with him. So, on this day especially, I recognize him for his heroism, and for what it means to be a veteran to serve in his country, and served it with gallantry."

Faith Egbuonu


