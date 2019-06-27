Roswell woman arrested, accused of abusing elderly woman | KOB 4
Advertisement

Roswell woman arrested, accused of abusing elderly woman

Roswell woman arrested, accused of abusing elderly woman

KOB Web Staff
June 27, 2019 10:51 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. - A Roswell woman has been charged with Abuse of a Resident after police say she physically abused her elderly mother.

Advertisement

Roswell police were called to a home in reference to a woman abusing her mother.

Witnesses told police they saw 50-year-old Jodi Deeter pulling her mother by the ear and by the hair while yelling at her.  Police documents show the responding officer noticed a large skin tear on the elderly woman's arm.

When interviewed by an officer, Deeter said she was attempting to pull her mother from the driver's seat of a car due to her being in late stages of Dementia and early stages of Alzheimer's.

Deeter told police she did not try to hurt her mom.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: June 27, 2019 10:51 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Thief steals BMX bike from 4-year-old
Thief steals BMX bike from 4-year-old
Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
4 Investigates: City projects over budget and behind schedule
4 Investigates: City projects over budget and behind schedule
Advertisement




1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
1 killed, 2 injured in South Valley triple shooting
High court puts citizenship question on hold in census case
High court puts citizenship question on hold in census case
Who's the ultimate NM United fan? Vote now
Who's the ultimate NM United fan? Vote now
Community meeting set for residents near Pine Lodge Fire
Community meeting set for residents near Pine Lodge Fire
Roswell woman arrested, accused of abusing elderly woman
Roswell woman arrested, accused of abusing elderly woman