Roswell woman arrested, accused of abusing elderly woman
KOB Web Staff
June 27, 2019 10:51 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. - A Roswell woman has been charged with Abuse of a Resident after police say she physically abused her elderly mother.
Roswell police were called to a home in reference to a woman abusing her mother.
Witnesses told police they saw 50-year-old Jodi Deeter pulling her mother by the ear and by the hair while yelling at her. Police documents show the responding officer noticed a large skin tear on the elderly woman's arm.
When interviewed by an officer, Deeter said she was attempting to pull her mother from the driver's seat of a car due to her being in late stages of Dementia and early stages of Alzheimer's.
Deeter told police she did not try to hurt her mom.
