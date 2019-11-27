Roswell makes early preparations for snow storm | KOB 4
Roswell makes early preparations for snow storm

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: November 27, 2019 05:58 PM
Created: November 27, 2019 05:14 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.—The city of Roswell is making sure they stay ahead of the wintry storm that is expected to hit Wednesday night.

Road crews have been working extensively to ensure roads and highways are safe for travel.

Roswell city engineer Louis Najar said storm preparations started in October.

"We got 600 tons of salt on inventory for the storm that's supposed to hit this holiday. We got crews on standby, and we're ready whenever the storm hits,” Najar said.

Najar said if people have to travel for the holiday to try to keep driving to a minimum or wait out the storm.

"Wait for the crews to get out there with the salt, and if there's any sunshine for the salt to work and the icy roads,” he said.

