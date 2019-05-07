Roswell man accused of sexually abusing child
Faith Egbuonu
May 07, 2019 06:13 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- Roswell police arrested a man who they say admitted to sexually abusing a child who was in his care.
Jared Martinez, 21, is charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child.
According to a criminal complaint, police were made aware of Martinez’s alleged actions when a child brought a knife to school.
The child said he wanted to protect himself from Martinez. He also said he planned on turning the knife on himself.
Martinez initially claimed he was “drunk and high” when he abused the child.
However, police say he eventually admitted that the abuse had been ongoing for two years.
Martinez was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Updated: May 07, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: May 07, 2019 04:16 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved