Roswell man accused of sexually abusing child | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Roswell man accused of sexually abusing child

Faith Egbuonu
May 07, 2019 06:13 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- Roswell police arrested a man who they say admitted to sexually abusing a child who was in his care.

Advertisement

Jared Martinez, 21, is charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, police were made aware of Martinez’s alleged actions when a child brought a knife to school.

The child said he wanted to protect himself from Martinez. He also said he planned on turning the knife on himself.

Martinez initially claimed he was “drunk and high” when he abused the child.

However, police say he eventually admitted that the abuse had been ongoing for two years.

Martinez was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: May 07, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: May 07, 2019 04:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer
Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer
16-year-old shooting suspect arrested in Santa Fe
Hunter Woods
Missing Albuquerque girl found safe
Missing Albuquerque girl found safe
Update: Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl
Picture provided by NMSP
Albuquerque jewelry store owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
David Castle
Advertisement




Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer
Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer
‘Game of Thrones’ series finale not allowed to be screened at George R.R. Martin’s theater
‘Game of Thrones’ series finale not allowed to be screened at George R.R. Martin’s theater
Albuquerque expects first ART bus to arrive in the summer
Albuquerque expects first ART bus to arrive in the summer
City prepares for flooding on Bosque trails
City prepares for flooding on Bosque trails
Roswell man accused of sexually abusing child
Roswell man accused of sexually abusing child