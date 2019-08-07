Roswell man arrested for illegal possession of firearms, explosives

According to the criminal complaint, ATF and the New Mexico State Police bomb squad found multiple homemade explosive devices inside Vaughn’s bedroom which he admitted to making by watching how-to videos online.

They were later examined by x-ray, and rendered safe.

Vaughn told investigators he was not trying to duplicate the El Paso shooting from over the weekend.

Investigators said the parts included fireworks, live shotguns shells, BB’s, flammable petroleum products and more.

"A cursory search did locate possible IEDs,” said NMSP Captain Lance Bateman.

Madrid still feels uneasy.

"Knowing that his mother is still there, with everything going on …you know?” Madrid said.

Madrid recalls the chilling face-to-face encounter he had with the suspect four months ago.

"My wife, kids came and complained, said the neighbor was yelling… and cursing at them and stuff, threatening them,” Madrid said. "Next thing you know, I ran out the house, went and confronted him, banged on his door, I asked him what's going on."

“He tells me get away from my door, I have a gun inside, I'm going to shoot you,” Madrid said.

Vaughn’s next court hearing is next Wednesday in Las Cruces.

If convicted on the offenses in the criminal complaint, Vaughn faces a statutory maximum of ten years of imprisonment on the firearms possession charge, and a statutory maximum of ten years of imprisonment on the explosive devices charge.