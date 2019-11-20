Roswell man camps out to raise funds for homeless, veterans and seniors

Moreno said the funds will be used to purchase Roswell’s first-ever 24-hour emergency relief bus.

"It's an old prison transport bus in El Paso, Texas and it has all the features that we need,” Moreno said. “We thought it'll be great to transform something that was used to transport prisoners and give it a new life and turn it into something that's going to be used to help lives."

Moreno said the bus would cater to the homeless, low-income seniors and provide additional resources for veterans.

"Our current disaster relief truck now? We're not able to carry too many supplies, especially the kind that people are needing-- food, diapers, formula and volunteers at the same time that will be able to distribute,” he said.

Within three days, he’s raised over $3,000.

Moreno said no matter how long it takes, he will remain on the corner of North Main until his mission is accomplished.

"I'm committed and ready to take on the task and to lead the community into servicing those that can use help,” he said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help raise funds for the 24-hour emergency relief bus.