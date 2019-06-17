Roswell man charged with DWI after multiple crashes

According to the criminal complaint, Granado sped through streets of Roswell.

Police say he caused damages to several homes, vehicles and property.

One owner whose home was hit said it felt like an explosion.

Investigators said one of Granado’s tires went flat, but he continued to drive with plumes of smoke behind him.

He struck a stop sign on the corner of Wyoming and Alameda, then took off on foot.

Stringer lived in the neighborhood for 34 years, and said accidents on the corner of Wyoming and Alameda are not unusual.

"The last guy went through the fence going east, and went right through the fence onto the people's patio,” Stringer said.

Granado was eventually caught, and charged with several crimes including driving under the Influence and obstructing an officer.

He is currently booked at the Chaves County Detention Center.