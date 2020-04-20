Roswell manufacturer goes from producing rodeo essentials to masks

“I’m like-- I have all this machinery here. What can we do? How can we help out? How can we help the community? How can I help my employees get back to work,” Wright said. I thought of everything we do, and I’m like… we can sew masks.”

“Church on the Move was one of the people that helped us to get this started,” Wright said. “They donated some money, they paid for the material --and to get my employees back to work for a week and in return we’re making the 2,500 masks that he needs."

The city’s Economic Development Center covered $5, 000 in costs with additional financial help from Church on the Move.

“Bud Kunkel from EDC, the president of the EDC called me and said ‘Hey, we’re looking for partners to partner with Saddle Barn to produce masks for our community,'” said Church on the Move’s pastor, Troy Smothermon. “We thought it was a great partnership between the EDC and Church on the Move. We came up with the funds, and to put people back to work in Saddle Barn and we’re producing masks that we’re going to distribute to our community.”

“I believe, you know in these times, that you know this is when community comes together and I believe it’s the spirit of God that brings us together and unites us and all the people we're dealing with,” pastor Smothermon said.

Wright said she and her staff plan to sell additional masks to help serve the New Mexico community during these challenging times.

“For every thousand masks we sell, we're going to donate 100 masks to any organization out there that needs it,” Wright said. “We have them in packs of 6, 12, 24, 50, and honestly the more you buy, the cheaper that it is.”

For more information, visit www.saddlebarn.com and https://www.gofundme.com/f/saddle-barn-masks-for-humanity



