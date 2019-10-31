Roswell mayor addresses recent homicides

"What we have here is people engaged in violent acts in a state that fails to treat violent crime properly,” said Roswell mayor, Dennis Kintigh. “This is not a problem unique to Roswell; it's all over the whole state."

So far, Roswell police have investigated six homicides in 2019 –three this month alone.

"This family relationship drama is what drives the vast majority of our murders,” Kintigh said. “People have got to learn to stop hurting those they're closely connected to."

Madeleine has one possibility.

"I think we need more officers in the field,” she said.

Kintigh agrees, but said the officers they have are doing what they can.

"Of six murders that have occurred, four of them have individuals in custody; two we still have outstanding investigations,” he said.