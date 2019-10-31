Roswell mayor addresses recent homicides | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Roswell mayor addresses recent homicides

Faith Egbuonu
Created: October 31, 2019 06:44 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - Recent crime in Roswell has been a cause of concern for some residents.

"Every day you're hearing on the news there's another shooting,” said Roswell resident, Madeleine Trevino. “There's police responding to a homicide on this street and that street."

Advertisement

She believes the city’s crime is getting out of hand.

"You're hearing gunshots throughout the city all times of the day and night,” she said.

"What we have here is people engaged in violent acts in a state that fails to treat violent crime properly,” said Roswell mayor, Dennis Kintigh. “This is not a problem unique to Roswell; it's all over the whole state."

So far, Roswell police have investigated six homicides in 2019 –three this month alone.

"This family relationship drama is what drives the vast majority of our murders,” Kintigh said. “People have got to learn to stop hurting those they're closely connected to."

Madeleine has one possibility.

"I think we need more officers in the field,” she said.

Kintigh agrees, but said the officers they have are doing what they can.

"Of six murders that have occurred, four of them have individuals in custody; two we still have outstanding investigations,” he said.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Air Force F-16 crashes in New Mexico; pilot ejected
File photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force
Las Cruces police search for missing 14-year-old
Las Cruces police search for missing 14-year-old
Man accused of killing Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing
Man accused of killing Sandia High student implicated in Pokemon Go killing
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting
Court docs: Sandia HS student was not intended target of shooting
People prepare for record breaking cold temperatures
People prepare for record breaking cold temperatures
Advertisement


Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
Sipapu becomes first ski resort to open in New Mexico this season
Sipapu becomes first ski resort to open in New Mexico this season
Embudo Tower residents bear winter temps, no heating for weeks
Embudo Tower residents bear winter temps, no heating for weeks
Roswell mayor addresses recent homicides
Roswell mayor addresses recent homicides
Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque
Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque