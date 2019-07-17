Roswell mother describes moment she learned her son was shot, killed

"It was like a bad dream,” said Carter’s mother, Tammy Carlton.

"It's kind of hard to accept and still kind of hard to believe,” said Carter’s brother, Eric.

Carlton said she tried to call Johnathan earlier that morning, but couldn’t get a hold of him. She heard the news when she got back into town.

"One of his friends called me and said you need to get to the hospital, your son has been shot,” Carlton said. “I was like, 'What? Oh my God.' So, we rushed to the hospital."

After an hour of waiting, they received the answer they didn’t want to hear.

"The police and doctors came in and said my son was gone from two gun shots,” Carlton said. “One to the heart and one to the leg."

The family wants the suspect behind bars, but believes it’s a lose-lose situation either way.

"I do feel for their family as well because they're going to eventually, probably lose a son to the system,” Eric said. “But, I mean, justice needs to be served."

The family said they’re struggling with funeral expenses, and appreciates any help they can get.

Click here to donate to the family's GoFundMe account