Roswell mother seeks justice after son was killed

"My son's life was taken and the person that took his life was ordered to be set free. No bond, no anything, just free to walk the streets of our community. Free to do whatever he wants 3 days after taking my son's life with no question," Pruess said. "My son lays dead while this man has been ordered by our state and our local justice system to be set free and it's not fair, and it's just not right."

Pruess said her heartbroken family is left with a string of memories, tears, and unanswered questions over the death of their loved one.

"What's happening now is unacceptable, and for all the other mothers out there that's experiencing the same thing where you're not getting justice for your family member that's unfairly taken... fight for it, just fight for it, because I'm going to continue to fight until I see that start to happen," she said.

Police said Vallejos is charged with involuntary manslaughter, felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

The case is still under investigation.



