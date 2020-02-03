Neighbor wishes she could have done more to save infant from Roswell house fire

Fire officials said a house fire next door to Beltran’s home left an infant dead, and sent two other children to the hospital for medical evaluations.

“My boyfriend went in there and the fire started in the back room where the kids were, I believe, and he broke a window, put the hose in there and he was in there,” Beltran said. “He covered his face with his jacket. He put the fire out."

Unfortunately, it was too late for the infant.

“The father came with his baby-- holding him, and went up to me and was like, ‘He's dead! he’s dead,” Beltran said.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is unknown, but believes the fire started from a space heater.

“We had it contained,” Beltran said. “I wish we could’ve done more for that other little boy.”

Police said the two other children, approximate ages of 3 and 4, are alive and well.

Fire officials said lab and autopsy results are still underway.