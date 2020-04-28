Roswell officials ask governor to negotiate reopening economy | KOB 4
Roswell officials ask governor to negotiate reopening economy

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 28, 2020 10:03 AM
Created: April 28, 2020 09:35 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell city councilors voted 6-3 Monday evening to pass a resolution calling on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to begin discussions on how to reopen the city's economy.

The resolution states that officials want "to encourage low-risk behavior while allowing maximum opportunity for individials to return to work and business, especially small local businesses." It argues that as of April 23, only 2.3% of all New Mexico COVID-19 cases were in Curry, Roosevelt, Lea, Eddy and Chaves County combined — while those counties account for 12.5% of the state population.  

This week Chaves County Sheriff, Mike Herrington, also said he is seeking middle ground with Gov. Lujan Grisham on how the county plans to work with the state as they search for an economic solution.

The resolution says the public health mandates have impacted tourism and agriculture while the region faces a significant recession in the oil and gas industry. 

To read the full resolution, click here


