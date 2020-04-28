Roswell officials ask governor to negotiate reopening economy

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell city councilors voted 6-3 Monday evening to pass a resolution calling on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to begin discussions on how to reopen the city's economy.

The resolution states that officials want "to encourage low-risk behavior while allowing maximum opportunity for individials to return to work and business, especially small local businesses." It argues that as of April 23, only 2.3% of all New Mexico COVID-19 cases were in Curry, Roosevelt, Lea, Eddy and Chaves County combined — while those counties account for 12.5% of the state population.