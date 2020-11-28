Roswell police arrest 36-year-old man in connection to fatal shooting | KOB 4

Roswell police arrest 36-year-old man in connection to fatal shooting

Justine Lopez
Created: November 28, 2020 11:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roswell police arrested 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal in connection to a fatal shooting last week.

Police said the body of 43-year-old John Halfmann was found in a shed in the backyard of an east Roswell residence around 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

A man who had been living in the shed reported finding the body.

Villarreal  has been charged with first-degree murder, intimidation of a witness, and felon in possession of a firearm. 

RPD located and arrested Manuel Villarreal Friday around 11 p.m. at a residence in the 900 block of North Beech Street.

He was arrested without incident. 


