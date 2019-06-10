Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019

She said they were together for 18 years, and have six children.

"He's always been a good father. Everybody has their faults, he was not perfect by any means, but he was a good man. He was a good father, he was always there for his kids. They loved him and I love him,” said Marin.

Kimberly Reed, who lives a few blocks away, said she was enjoying a nice evening with family on her porch when she suddenly heard gun shots.

"We heard a bunch of shots, and we thought it was fireworks. It was just like a real quick rapid fire, and then all of a sudden we just saw the cop guards speeding toward that area with their lights and sirens on,” Reed said.

The family is preparing for Marin’s funeral services.

Police say this is Roswell’s first homicide of 2019 within city limits. There was one other homicide in Chaves County last month.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with potential information about the incident is asked to call RPD at (575) 624-6770.