Roswell police investigate house that possibly has explosives
Joshua Panas
August 06, 2019 08:46 AM
ROSWELL, N.M.- The Roswell Police Department and federal agents are conducting an investigation at a home on the 900 block of North Ohio Avenue that possibly contains explosives.
Neighbors are being evacuated as a precaution.
Police have not said what prompted them to start their investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness New 4 for updates.
