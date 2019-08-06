Roswell police investigate house that possibly has explosives | KOB 4
Roswell police investigate house that possibly has explosives

Joshua Panas
August 06, 2019 08:46 AM

ROSWELL, N.M.- The Roswell Police Department and federal agents are conducting an investigation at a home on the 900 block of North Ohio Avenue that possibly contains explosives.

Neighbors are being evacuated as a precaution.

Police have not said what prompted them to start their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness New 4 for updates. 

Updated: August 06, 2019 08:46 AM
Created: August 06, 2019 08:43 AM

