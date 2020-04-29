Roswell police investigate overnight homicide

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 29, 2020 11:29 AM
Created: April 29, 2020 11:25 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened around midnight in south Roswell.
Authorities say officers were called to the 300 block of East Ballard Street around 12:15 a.m. where they found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot.
He has been identified as 37-year-old Leroy Jaramillo Acosta.
Police say Acosta was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.
This is the third homicide this year within Roswell city limits.
Information is limited at this time. Stay tuned to KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
