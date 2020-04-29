Roswell police investigate overnight homicide | KOB 4
Roswell police investigate overnight homicide

Roswell police investigate overnight homicide

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 29, 2020 11:29 AM
Created: April 29, 2020 11:25 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened around midnight in south Roswell. 

Authorities say officers were called to the 300 block of East Ballard Street around 12:15 a.m. where they found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Leroy Jaramillo Acosta. 

Police say Acosta was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

This is the third homicide this year within Roswell city limits. 

Information is limited at this time. Stay tuned to KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.


