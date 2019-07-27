Roswell police investigate woman's death as a homicide
ROSWELL, N.M. - The Roswell Police Department is investigating the death of a woman as a homicide.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of West Second Street around 11 p.m. Friday.
40-year-old Jennifer Morrow was found dead.
An active investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.
