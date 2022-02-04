Roswell police: Missing woman, infant daughter found

Alex Ross
Created: February 04, 2022 11:16 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. – A woman and her 8-month-old daughter have been found after being reported missing earlier this week.
Roswell police said Friday morning that 32-year-old Agnes Silva – and her daughter Alaya Granado – were located and are safe.
A police spokesperson said details would not be released about where or when they were found and why they went missing.
The Roswell Police Department and New Mexico State Police issued a missing endangered person advisory Tuesday night for the mother and her daughter. They reported missing earlier that day and had not been seen since Jan. 19.
