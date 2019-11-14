Roswell police say rumors are false, there is no active shooter at NMMI | KOB 4
Roswell police say rumors are false, there is no active shooter at NMMI

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 14, 2019 02:10 PM
Created: November 14, 2019 01:00 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — A rumor about an active shooter situation at the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) is false.

Roswell police say the college was put on lockdown Thursday morning after a cadet arrived with a gunshot wound to his arm. Officers are still investigating how he was shot. 

The cadet was treated at the NMMI infirmary and then taken to the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center for follow-up treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing. Information is limited at this time. 


