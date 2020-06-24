Roswell police search for man accused of killing brother

Photo: Roswell Police Department|
Photo: Roswell Police Department|
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 24, 2020 12:54 PM
Created: June 24, 2020 12:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing his brother early Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe Alberto Ceballos, 34, shot his brother, Omar Ceballos, 40, killing him. Police were called to Omar's house on the 200 block of South Atkinson around 2 a.m. after their mother called for help.
Medics declared Omar deceased at the scene. Police say he had been shot multiple times.
Police are now seeking the help of the public to find Alberto. They say Alberto is currently out of jail on conditions of release related to previous charges of DWI and stealing a vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding Alberto is asked to call police at (575) 624-6770.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company