Roswell police search for murder suspect | KOB 4
Advertisement

Roswell police search for murder suspect

Eleuterio Andres Juana Eleuterio Andres Juana |  Photo: Roswell Police Department

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 01, 2020 10:37 AM
Created: January 01, 2020 10:34 AM

ROSWELL, N.M.  — The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a murder suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for Eleuterio Andres Juana, 32.

Juana is accused of killing Jaime Ramirez, 50, inside a house on the 300 block of E. Sixth Street on New Year's Eve. Officers had found Ramirez shot multiple times after a 911 call about a shooting came in at around 6:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Advertisement

"The investigation determined multiple people had been at the house visiting and drinking just prior to the shooting," said Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department. "Juana and Ramirez were in the kitchen talking before Juana allegedly shot Ramirez. Juana then fled the scene."

Juana has also been charged with tampering with evidence. 

Anyone with information about Juana is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.

This was Roswell's ninth homicide in 2019. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigate first homicide of 2020
Albuquerque police investigate first homicide of 2020
New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave
New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave
City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row
City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row
Roswell police search for murder suspect
Eleuterio Andres Juana
Police investigate New Year's Eve homicide in Roswell
Police investigate New Year's Eve homicide in Roswell
Advertisement


Albuquerque police investigate first homicide of 2020
Albuquerque police investigate first homicide of 2020
New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave
New Mexico governor gives state workers paid parental leave
Construction jobs on the rise in New Mexico
Construction jobs on the rise in New Mexico
State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve
State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve
New Mexico now considering energy efficiency of office space
New Mexico now considering energy efficiency of office space