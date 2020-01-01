Roswell police search for murder suspect

Photo: Roswell Police Department|
ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a murder suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for Eleuterio Andres Juana, 32.
Juana is accused of killing Jaime Ramirez, 50, inside a house on the 300 block of E. Sixth Street on New Year's Eve. Officers had found Ramirez shot multiple times after a 911 call about a shooting came in at around 6:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The investigation determined multiple people had been at the house visiting and drinking just prior to the shooting," said Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department. "Juana and Ramirez were in the kitchen talking before Juana allegedly shot Ramirez. Juana then fled the scene."
Juana has also been charged with tampering with evidence.
Anyone with information about Juana is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.
This was Roswell's ninth homicide in 2019.
