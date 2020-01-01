Roswell police search for murder suspect

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a murder suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for Eleuterio Andres Juana, 32.

Juana is accused of killing Jaime Ramirez, 50, inside a house on the 300 block of E. Sixth Street on New Year's Eve. Officers had found Ramirez shot multiple times after a 911 call about a shooting came in at around 6:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.