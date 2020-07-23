Roswell police search for suspect in hit-and-run that left 2-year-old injured

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 23, 2020 11:57 AM
Created: July 23, 2020 11:42 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a 2-year-old boy, took the boy to his mother, and left the scene.
Police said the incident happened in east Roswell at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Cherry Street just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The 2-year-old was outside with his two brothers, each just a few years older, at the intersection. Police said the youngest was about to cross the street when he was struck by what the older brothers believe was a white car.
The brothers told police that the car stopped and a man got out of the car, picked up their brother and took him to his home nearby. The boy's mother began attending to the 2-year-old when the man suddenly left.
Police said the man is described as Hispanic, chubby and having a beard. The make and model of the white car is unknown.
The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. He remains in intensive care, but is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.
