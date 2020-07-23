Roswell police search for suspect in hit-and-run that left 2-year-old injured

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a 2-year-old boy, took the boy to his mother, and left the scene.

Police said the incident happened in east Roswell at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Cherry Street just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The 2-year-old was outside with his two brothers, each just a few years older, at the intersection. Police said the youngest was about to cross the street when he was struck by what the older brothers believe was a white car.