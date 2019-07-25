Roswell prepares to pay final respects to fallen firefighter

"At fire station one, there will be a halt for 192 seconds to pay tribute to Jeff's helmet number 192,” said Roswell’s public affairs director, Juanita Jennings. "The procession will be led by engine 6, followed directly by engine 10, draped in black which will be carrying his casket, and right behind that will be his family."

Stroble’s ‘last call’ will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the South Park Cemetery.

"We encourage the public to get here early as there's designated parking for public parking which will be on the west side of Richardson in the overflow parking lot of the convention center,” Jennings said.