Roswell prepares to pay final respects to fallen firefighter
Faith Egbuonu
July 25, 2019 05:10 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- The City of Roswell is preparing to lay their colleague, brother and friend to rest. Hundreds of people from local and state agencies will attend the funeral to pay their final respects to fallen hero, Jeff Stroble.
"This could be a very intense day,” said Roswell’s mayor, Dennis Kintigh. “This is going to be a day where lots of emotions that we've been keeping in check for a long time are suddenly going to get revealed."
The funeral will take place at the Roswell Convention Center Friday at 2 p.m. It will be followed by a procession which will head south on Richardson to Fire Station One.
"At fire station one, there will be a halt for 192 seconds to pay tribute to Jeff's helmet number 192,” said Roswell’s public affairs director, Juanita Jennings. "The procession will be led by engine 6, followed directly by engine 10, draped in black which will be carrying his casket, and right behind that will be his family."
Stroble’s ‘last call’ will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the South Park Cemetery.
"We encourage the public to get here early as there's designated parking for public parking which will be on the west side of Richardson in the overflow parking lot of the convention center,” Jennings said.
Credits
Faith Egbuonu
Updated: July 25, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: July 25, 2019 05:02 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved