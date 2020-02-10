Roswell residents fed up with dumpster divers

Business owners nearby said it’s become a typical hobby for the divers, with little to no luck.

“It makes you want to get a camera and catch them, because after a while you’re so tired of doing it. It’s not fair.”

Neighbors said they want the city to step in.

“Maybe the city should be more strict about dumpster diving and about throwing away your trash properly.”

The city’s Solid Waste Management told KOB 4 they will work on a solution that best fits the needs of the residents, and plan to stop by the area this week. Also, “the industry offers containers with locks for a possible solution in select areas.”

If you are experiencing continuous issues with trash in your area, the city encourage you to give Solid Waste Management a call at (575) 624-6746.