Roswell residents fed up with dumpster divers

ROSWELL, N.M. - Dumpster diving—or going through other people’s trash may seem harmless for some, but for one south Roswell neighborhood, it’s a concern.
“It’s just frustrating,” one neighbor said. “I have to bag it up again, I have to pick it up again and it was already picked up the first time.
Neighbors said it is doing more damage than good, because of the mess that is left behind.
“It’s everywhere and then if the wind kicks up-- it blows it further and then you got to go clean it all up.”
Business owners nearby said it’s become a typical hobby for the divers, with little to no luck.
“It makes you want to get a camera and catch them, because after a while you’re so tired of doing it. It’s not fair.”
Neighbors said they want the city to step in.
“Maybe the city should be more strict about dumpster diving and about throwing away your trash properly.”
The city’s Solid Waste Management told KOB 4 they will work on a solution that best fits the needs of the residents, and plan to stop by the area this week. Also, “the industry offers containers with locks for a possible solution in select areas.”
If you are experiencing continuous issues with trash in your area, the city encourage you to give Solid Waste Management a call at (575) 624-6746.
